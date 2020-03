328 more kept in home quarantine in Rajshahi division

Bangladeshis need to show courage, discipline to fight Covid-19: Miller

Pandemic deaths could top 1.8mn even with tough response: Study

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

* Four more including doctors infected * Total infected 48 * Recovered 11 * Biman suspends London Manchester flights * Knitewear factories shut till April 4 * Major cities including Dhaka wear a deserted look * Covid-19 testing facilities spreading

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]