Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:05 AM
Two docs among 4 more infected with Covid-19 in country

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Four more people, including two doctors, have been infected with coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
"The total number of the infected patients reached 48 while the death toll remains unchanged at 5 with no new death in the past 48 hours," said IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at a press briefing through online on Friday.
Of the new confirmed cases, the age of an infected person is between 20 and 30, one is between 31 and 40, another between 41 and 50, and the remaining between 50 and 60.
All four, except one, were infected after coming in contact with coronavirus positive patients, she added.
While briefing the reporters, the IEDCR director urged people to follow the instructions of the government, IEDCR, Health Ministry and local administration to contain the spread of the virus.
Earlier, only IEDCR had a control room for addressing the queries of people but
they have launched control rooms in every district and upazila in a bid to help people and make them aware, she said.
On top of that a combined control room was launched under the supervision of the Directorate General of Health Services where different organisations are working to mitigate the crisis.
Reiterating that testing services are being extended, IEDCR director said despite limitations, they are trying their best to fight the disease.
Saying that ensuring personal protective equipment (PPE) for all concerned persons is a huge challenge, she said several national, international organisations, NGOs and local businesses are helping them to secure PPE for all.
Eleven people out of 48, who tested positive, were released from hospitals and five died from the virus so far. Now 32 people are taking treatment at different hospitals, the IEDCR director added.


