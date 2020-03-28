Video
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Diplomatic Correspondent

The British government has advised its citizens to leave Bangladesh as coronavirus cases are surging.
However, the US embassy in Dhaka has said it is working on securing a flight to the United States in the next few days for US citizens and their family members who wish to depart Bangladesh.
Passengers can use Biman Bangladesh's flights which are still open to London and Manchester, the British High Commission in Dhaka has tweeted. "We do not yet have exact dates or times," the embassy said on its website.
Bangladesh confirmed four more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total of positive tests to 48. The death toll has remained unchanged at five.


