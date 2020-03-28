Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:05 AM
Front Page

Kitchen market heats up in city

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Mohammad Zakaria

Following the countrywide near lockdown from Thursday, prices of daily essentials, especially vegetables, went up in the city's kitchen markets.
Prices of different varieties of rice also increased slightly on Friday. However, prices of onion and garlic remained unchanged.
Visiting the city's different kitchen markets including Karwan Bazar, New Market, Hatirpool and Palassey on Friday, this correspondent found bitter gourds were retailing for Tk100-110 a kg while it was Tk80-100 a kg the last week.
Gourd was selling at Tk70 per kg while it was sold at Tk50-60 per kg last week.
Green chilies were selling at Tk110-120 per kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk 90-100 per kg last week. Bean was being sold at Tk60-70 per kg while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg last week.
Tomato sold at Tk70-80 per kg on Friday while it was Tk50-60 per kg last week at the city's kitchen markets.
Vegetable vendors were selling Brinjal at Tk80-100 per kg on Friday while it was Tk70-80 per kg last week.
Cucumber was selling at Tk 60-70 per kg while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg last week. Ladies fingers were selling at Tk80-85 per kg while it was sold at Tk60-70 per kg last week.
Nasir , a vegetable vendor, said due to lockdown the supply of vegetables had shrunk as wholesalers had increased their prices.
"I have bought vegetables at higher prices. There is no shortage of supply," he added.
However, sellers at the kitchen markets said there was no shortage of essentials at both wholesale and retail markets.
But presence of consumers was very
low after shutdown following coronavirus outbreak.
In rice retail markets, Miniket rice was selling for Tk58-60 per kg which was Tk55-58 a kilo last week. BR 28 was selling for Tk46-50 a kg on Friday while it was sold at Tk45-48 per kg last week.
Fine variety of Najirshail was retailing at Tk65-75 a kg, which was Tk60-65 a kg last week.
Potato was being sold at Tk25-28 per kg on Friday while it was sold at the same price last week.











« PreviousNext »

