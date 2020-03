Import of 10,000 test kits, 10,000 PE from China soon: FM

Voter turnout low as casting of fake votes by EVM not possible: EC

Virtual media briefing on "Health and Economic Risks of Corona Pandemic and Recommendations"

World food security at risk as exporters curb sales, importers buy more

Narayanganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nahida Bari distributes food to the dwellers of Hajiganj Colony on Friday. District Mahila Sangstha arranged the programme. photo: observer

