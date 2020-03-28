Spinning mill burnt at Sreepur





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Mar 27: A spinning mill was gutted in a fire in Abdar area under Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.Meanwhile, no report of casualty was recorded.Deputy General Manager of the Jamjam Spinning Mill Akteruzzaman said the workers of the mill were out during lunch time. At that time, the fire started from the godown and burnt down different sections of the mill.Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Mamunur Rashid said four fire fighting units from Sreepur Fire Service tried to control the flame. Later, three more units from Bhaluka Fire Service joined the operation and controlled the blaze after four hours.