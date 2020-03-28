Barishal Press Club closed





Executive committee of the club took the decision of closing all of their activities in a meeting on Tuesday night.

Meherpur mango growers eye bumper yield

Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Mar 27: Nearly 80 per cent of the total fruit-bearing mango trees in the district have bloomed flowers during the ongoing season.

Thousands of mango growers are expecting bumper yield of the fruit if no natural calamity occurs.

Training Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Meherpur Swapan Kumar Khan said there are mango gardens in 2,200 hectares of land, and almost all the mango-bearing trees have fully bloomed flowers. It is expected that 35,000 metric tons of mango will be produced this year.

The districts- Meherpur and Chuadanga, produce quality and tasty mango just after Rajshahi region. The mango production of the last year was also satisfactory.

The absence of severe cold and its early departure are the prime factors for the bumper flowering on the mongo trees here. If the weather remains favourable in the next few months, the production of mango in Meherpur would set up a record, according to experts.

Thousands of mango trees along the Meherpur-Chuadanga Highway starting from Amjhupi High School to roadside village Chandpur on nearly 8 km are catching the eyes of passersby.

These mango trees were planted 10 years back by Subah Samajik Unnayan Sangstha, a non-government organisation, with the financial support of Bangladesh NGO Foundation (BNF).

The NGO has been working for the development of environment and ecology.

While talking with The Daily Observer, Executive Director of the NGO Maynul Alam said they had taken the project to purvey nourishment to the distressed women, disabled and minority community to some extent and to create sanctuary of birds. Now it became a model of Bangladesh. This organisation was nationally awarded for its outstanding contribution to developing the environment.

DAE sources said many growers have become self-sufficient cultivating mango. The DAE officials are giving suggestions to the growers on how to protect the mango from diseases.

In reply to a query, Executive Director of the NGO Maynul Alam said, the DAE is extending their all possible cooperation for the development of the project.



















BARISHAL, Mar 27: All activities of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club were suspended for indefinite period of time the by the club executive committee due to coronavirus.Executive committee of the club took the decision of closing all of their activities in a meeting on Tuesday night.Meherpur mango growers eye bumper yieldOur CorrespondentMEHERPUR, Mar 27: Nearly 80 per cent of the total fruit-bearing mango trees in the district have bloomed flowers during the ongoing season.Thousands of mango growers are expecting bumper yield of the fruit if no natural calamity occurs.Training Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Meherpur Swapan Kumar Khan said there are mango gardens in 2,200 hectares of land, and almost all the mango-bearing trees have fully bloomed flowers. It is expected that 35,000 metric tons of mango will be produced this year.The districts- Meherpur and Chuadanga, produce quality and tasty mango just after Rajshahi region. The mango production of the last year was also satisfactory.The absence of severe cold and its early departure are the prime factors for the bumper flowering on the mongo trees here. If the weather remains favourable in the next few months, the production of mango in Meherpur would set up a record, according to experts.Thousands of mango trees along the Meherpur-Chuadanga Highway starting from Amjhupi High School to roadside village Chandpur on nearly 8 km are catching the eyes of passersby.These mango trees were planted 10 years back by Subah Samajik Unnayan Sangstha, a non-government organisation, with the financial support of Bangladesh NGO Foundation (BNF).The NGO has been working for the development of environment and ecology.While talking with The Daily Observer, Executive Director of the NGO Maynul Alam said they had taken the project to purvey nourishment to the distressed women, disabled and minority community to some extent and to create sanctuary of birds. Now it became a model of Bangladesh. This organisation was nationally awarded for its outstanding contribution to developing the environment.DAE sources said many growers have become self-sufficient cultivating mango. The DAE officials are giving suggestions to the growers on how to protect the mango from diseases.In reply to a query, Executive Director of the NGO Maynul Alam said, the DAE is extending their all possible cooperation for the development of the project.