Masks made voluntarily in Bagerhat





A business establishment "Bhumi Book Café and Citilab" in the district town has started making the masks closing their usual venture.

Meanwhile, an unscrupulous section has been engaged in manipulating the mask-price at this critical time.

In Bagerhat town and outskirts, per piece face mask worth Tk 10 is selling at Tk 30 to 150.

Some are allegedly selling used masks picking from roads or other places thrown out by hospitals after washing and drying.

The initiative of this western food and pathological institute has been appreciated by conscious sections of Bagerhat.

It has been producing low-priced masks since Friday last.

Till Sunday morning, a total of 3,000 masks were made against their total target of 15,000.

Common people are buying their masks comfortably for the cheaper rate. A purchaser can buy five pieces at the rate.



















