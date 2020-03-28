Teachers set up isolated unit at Lalmohan





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Habibul Hasan Rumi visited the unit on Wednesday night.

In collaboration of the upazila administration, the socially responsive and exceptional initiative has been undertaken by about 40 head teachers.

Their venture will be assisted with necessary medicines and other things by Lalmohan Drug and Faria Association.

Director of Lalmohan Hamim Residential School and College Ruhul Amin confirmed the news.

The UNO said such initiative by teachers is appreciating. In future they will also come forward to do good works.



























