Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:04 AM
Home Countryside

Six nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Satkhira, Barishal, Naogaon and Dinajpur, in two days.
SATKHIRA: Police arrested a drug trader along with 185 yaba tablets from Krishnanagar area in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Arrested Mamun Hossen is the son of Abdul Gafur of Krishnanagar Dakkhinpara area in the upazila.
Police sources said, acting on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Sheikh Jamal Hossen arrested Mamun. Following interrogation, he uncovered a special yaba box hidden in a small digital sound box.
Mamun confessed that he brought some 700 yaba tablets from Chattogram some days ago. This time he brought 185 yaba.
BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two drug peddlers along with 2 kilograms of hemp from Rahmatpur Bus Stand area in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrestees are Anwar Hossain, 28, son of Sattar Molla, and Nayan Sikder, 30, son of Aziz Sikdar of Colchar Village under Chadpasha Union in the upazila.
Both the arrestees were earlier arrested by police but after getting bail they started drug trade again.
MANDA, NAOGAON: Police arrested a woman drug trader along with six bottles of phensedyl from Srirampur Rishipara Village under Ganeshpur Union in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Arrested Sagori Rishi, 22, is the daughter of Jogendra Nath Rishi of the village.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda PS Mozaffar Hossen said acting on a tip-off a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Faruk raided the village and arrested the drug trader along with the phensedyl.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police arrested two drug traders along with 648 bottles of phensedyl from Keshabpur Village in Birampur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The arrested are: Tasir Uddin, 35, son of Kobiz Uddin, and Inarul, 34, son of Manu Mia of the village.
Birampur PS OC Moniruzzaman said acting on a tip-off they raided the village and arrested the two with the phensedyl.
A case was filed in this connection, and the arrested were sent to Dinajpur Court on Tuesday morning, the OC added.


