19 of 1,335 returnees identified at Nabinagar





On Thursday last, local administration got a list of the returnees from the concerned department of the government, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (Acting) Dr Habibur Rahman.

In a joint disclosure, Nabinagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammed Masum, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hasan and Dr Habibur Rahman confirmed the list.

But, an administration official said the list does not carry full names, addresses and phone numbers of the returnees.

Despite that the monitoring team could trace out only 19 people, he added.

A source said out of the 1,335 returnees, who are staying in different areas, would be found out, adding that it is not possible by the monitoring team alone.

In this connection, all out cooperation from the common people is needed, he suggested.

UNO Masum said, "We have already forwarded copies of the list to all union chairmen asking for working quickly in this connection."

"We sought all out cooperation from all sections including the media," he concluded.





































