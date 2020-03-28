77 held on different charges in four dists





RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested 66 people from the city in three days.

RMP and DB police, in a drive from Wednesday till Thursday morning, detained 22 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, four were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

On the other hand, RMP and DB of police, in a drive from Monday till Tuesday morning, detained 44 people from the city.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 17 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a rape case accused from Dariar Char Bazaar area under Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Arrested Shahin Mia is the son of Shahjahan Mia of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bancharampur Model Police Station Salauddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident and said the accused raped a schoolgirl on March 21 last.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, Natore Camp arrested seven militants of banned Ansar-Al-Islam from Rameshwarpur area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Commander of the camp Mahfuzur Rahman informed the matter to local journalists through a press release on Tuesday.

He said, on information, the RAB members raided the said area and arrested Abu Sayem, 26, of Samodarpara Village under Satkania Upazila in Chattogram, Kefayet Ullah, 20, of Anisbari Village, Jubair Ahmed, 19, of Billapara Village, Nurul Islam, 21, of Cox's Bazar, Anis Ullah, 20, Chakaria Upazila, Aijune Nabi Fahim, 20, of Bandarban District, and Mobarak Hossen, 23, of Baraigram Upazila in Natore.

A case has been filed in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested three people along with 50 maunds of jatka from a truck near Mukterpur Bridge toll plaza area in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The arrested are: Akram Hossen, Shamsuddin Bepary and Mollick.

Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sheikh Mejbah Ul Saberin fined each of them Tk 5,000.

OC of Mukterpur Police River Police Camp Md Kabir Hossen Khan said the seized jatka were being taken to Jatrabari of capital Dhaka from Bangla Bazaar of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.

On information, police arrested them along with the jatka from the said area, the OC added.

