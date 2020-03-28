Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:04 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home Countryside

People suffer for unhealthy drainage system at Gurudaspur

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

People are suffering for unhealthy drainage system at Nazipur Bazaar in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore. The photo shows a woman washing dishes beside the dirty drain. photo: observer

People are suffering for unhealthy drainage system at Nazipur Bazaar in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore. The photo shows a woman washing dishes beside the dirty drain. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 27: People are suffering for unhealthy drainage system at Nazipur Bazaar in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
About half-kilometre area from Nazirpur Taltala to Alim Senior Madrasa is inundated by dirty water with waste that stinks foul smell in the area. As a result, people are facing different health risks.
On a recent visit to the area, it was found that several illegal establishments were set up on about four-acre area at Nazirpur Bazaar. Though a drain was built in the middle of the bazaar, its condition is now at its worst. As some portions of the drain have remained broken for long, the dirty water cannot drain out.
The foul smell coming out of this dirty water is polluting the environment. Besides, mosquito menace has increased in the area due to the inundation.
Locals said one Faridul Islam of the area has been controlling the haat after taking lease for five years at Tk 1.20 crore. Though the lease rate increases every year, no steps have been taken to renovate the drain.
While contacted, Faridul Islam did not receive the call.
Many traders of the bazaar including Yunus Ali and Munser Ali said though there are eight to ten cleaners here, the situation is not improving. Many people are becoming sick due to this unhealthy atmosphere.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Shawkat Rana Labu said they submitted a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) to develop the haat area after conducting an eviction drive some days before.
He also said they cannot work on developing the drainage system here due to no allocation. Hopefully, necessary steps will be taken to renovate the drain very soon, he added.
In this connection, UNO Md Tomal Hossen said an eviction drive against the illegal establishments will be conducted there to develop the drainage systems as early as possible.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meherpur mango growers eye bumper yield
Spinning mill burnt at Sreepur
Barishal Press Club closed
Masks made voluntarily in Bagerhat
Teachers set up isolated unit at Lalmohan
Six nabbed with drugs in four districts
19 of 1,335 returnees identified at Nabinagar
77 held on different charges in four dists


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft