People suffer for unhealthy drainage system at Gurudaspur



People are suffering for unhealthy drainage system at Nazipur Bazaar in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore. The photo shows a woman washing dishes beside the dirty drain. photo: observer

About half-kilometre area from Nazirpur Taltala to Alim Senior Madrasa is inundated by dirty water with waste that stinks foul smell in the area. As a result, people are facing different health risks.

On a recent visit to the area, it was found that several illegal establishments were set up on about four-acre area at Nazirpur Bazaar. Though a drain was built in the middle of the bazaar, its condition is now at its worst. As some portions of the drain have remained broken for long, the dirty water cannot drain out.

The foul smell coming out of this dirty water is polluting the environment. Besides, mosquito menace has increased in the area due to the inundation.

Locals said one Faridul Islam of the area has been controlling the haat after taking lease for five years at Tk 1.20 crore. Though the lease rate increases every year, no steps have been taken to renovate the drain.

While contacted, Faridul Islam did not receive the call.

Many traders of the bazaar including Yunus Ali and Munser Ali said though there are eight to ten cleaners here, the situation is not improving. Many people are becoming sick due to this unhealthy atmosphere.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Shawkat Rana Labu said they submitted a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) to develop the haat area after conducting an eviction drive some days before.

He also said they cannot work on developing the drainage system here due to no allocation. Hopefully, necessary steps will be taken to renovate the drain very soon, he added.

In this connection, UNO Md Tomal Hossen said an eviction drive against the illegal establishments will be conducted there to develop the drainage systems as early as possible.



































GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 27: People are suffering for unhealthy drainage system at Nazipur Bazaar in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.About half-kilometre area from Nazirpur Taltala to Alim Senior Madrasa is inundated by dirty water with waste that stinks foul smell in the area. As a result, people are facing different health risks.On a recent visit to the area, it was found that several illegal establishments were set up on about four-acre area at Nazirpur Bazaar. Though a drain was built in the middle of the bazaar, its condition is now at its worst. As some portions of the drain have remained broken for long, the dirty water cannot drain out.The foul smell coming out of this dirty water is polluting the environment. Besides, mosquito menace has increased in the area due to the inundation.Locals said one Faridul Islam of the area has been controlling the haat after taking lease for five years at Tk 1.20 crore. Though the lease rate increases every year, no steps have been taken to renovate the drain.While contacted, Faridul Islam did not receive the call.Many traders of the bazaar including Yunus Ali and Munser Ali said though there are eight to ten cleaners here, the situation is not improving. Many people are becoming sick due to this unhealthy atmosphere.Local Union Parishad Chairman Md Shawkat Rana Labu said they submitted a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) to develop the haat area after conducting an eviction drive some days before.He also said they cannot work on developing the drainage system here due to no allocation. Hopefully, necessary steps will be taken to renovate the drain very soon, he added.In this connection, UNO Md Tomal Hossen said an eviction drive against the illegal establishments will be conducted there to develop the drainage systems as early as possible.