Woman fined for flouting quarantine in Thakurgaon





On information, the mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah al Mamun found her moving in front of her home and slapped the fine in the morning.

According to upazila administration, she was asked time and again to keep in home quarantine but she was roaming about violating the notice.

A total of 1,288 expatriates returned to Thakurgaon from world's 27 countries.

Of them, 102 have been noticed of home quarantine by the local administration.















