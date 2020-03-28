Boro paddy cultivation progressing fast in Khulna

Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 27: The Boro paddy farming is progressing fast in the district.
With the increased farming acreage, officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) here are optimistic about bumper yield of Boro that meets half of the demand for staple food-grain in the district.
The excellent growth of Boro paddy plants has given an eye-catching look under favourable weather predicting bumper production of the crop, said Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder.
The agro-scientists and experts are providing assistance and practical knowledge on latest technologies to the farmers for making the Boro paddy cultivation programme successful.
DD Pankaj also said the government has fixed a target to produce over 2.73 lakh metric tons of clean Boro rice from 60,915 hectares of land this season in the district.
Of the total land, 38,060 ha would be brought under hybrid variety, 22,805 ha under high-yielding variety and 50 ha under local variety of Boro paddy.
So far, the farmers could cultivate Boro on 57,440 ha of land in the district.
Of the cultivated land, 29,921 ha have been brought under hybrid variety, 27,469 ha under high yielding variety and 50 ha under local variety of the paddy.
The farmers prepared Boro paddy seedbeds in 3,495 ha of land exceeding the fixed target of 3,175 ha in the district, said DD Pankaj, adding that farmers are not facing any crisis of Boro paddy seedlings.
He also said field-level agriculture officials and different organisations are working in a well-coordinated manner to ensure smooth irrigation, and supply of fuels, fertilisers and electricity and other facilities to farmers to make the Boro paddy farming successful.


