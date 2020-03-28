Early marriage foiled in Noakhali





NOAKHALI, Mar 27: A mobile court foiled an early marriage at Kaluai Village under Nadna Union in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The court led by Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tina Pal also fined the groom and a Qatar expat Iqbal Hossen, son of Yasin Ali of Porkara Village in the upazila, Tk 20,000.Mobile court sources said guardians of Marzahan Akhter, 14, daughter of late Nurul Islam of Kaluai Village and an eighth-grader at Nadna High School, arranged her marriage on Thursday.On information, the mobile court went to the marriage venue and stopped the marriage.