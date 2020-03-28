Five jailed for fishing in Meghna





The fishermen are: Akter Hossain, 30, Ismail, 25, Imran Hossain, 28, Ibrahim Khalil, 30, and Shahabuddin Molla, 40. They all are the resident of the upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mobarak Hossain passed the order on Sunday afternoon.

They were detained from Charkalkini area of the river at early hours.

Earlier, the government has imposed a two-month ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of Hilsa from March 1 to April 30 in order to protect the mother fish and jatka (hilsa fry less than 9 inches or 23 centimetres in length).

The ban is effective on a 100km stretch of Meghna River from Chandpur's Shatnol to Laxmipur's Char Alexander.





















LAXMIPUR, Mar 27: A mobile court in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district recently sentenced five fishermen to 15-day imprisonment for fishing in Meghna River defying government ban.The fishermen are: Akter Hossain, 30, Ismail, 25, Imran Hossain, 28, Ibrahim Khalil, 30, and Shahabuddin Molla, 40. They all are the resident of the upazila.Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mobarak Hossain passed the order on Sunday afternoon.They were detained from Charkalkini area of the river at early hours.Earlier, the government has imposed a two-month ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of Hilsa from March 1 to April 30 in order to protect the mother fish and jatka (hilsa fry less than 9 inches or 23 centimetres in length).The ban is effective on a 100km stretch of Meghna River from Chandpur's Shatnol to Laxmipur's Char Alexander.