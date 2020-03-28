Army working to ensure home quarantine in C’Bazar





Since the dawn of March 25, they have been in the field in five upazilas of Cox's Bazar and eight upazilas of greater Chattogram to bring locals including the Rohingyas under home quarantine.

More than one army car have been patrolling in almost all the localities, it was confirmed by the 10-infantry division sources.

A work plan was made out on Wednesday to this process at a meeting with Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner. All key points in the 13 upazilas of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were inspected by army men.

According to sources in the 10-infantry division, the armed patrolling has been going on since Wednesday morning. The main task of the army patrolling is to ensure the defined social distance-based public movement and the appropriate compliance of government instructions.

It is also assisting the civil administration in ensuring home quarantine as per the list of local administration.

Army shall also work in treating any corona-infected. Adequate numbers of new check posts have been set up in the camping areas for Rohingyas with intensified patrolling activities. The outsiders' movement has been cut short.

The outing of locals started declining since Wednesday following the patrolling of army members in different districts. A very thin appearance of people was seen on roads. Few areas turned deserted.

Sea beaches and tourism centres became lifeless. Roads were seen empty and quiet. Army members conducted miking and distributed leaflets asking all to go back to their homes.























