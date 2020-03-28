Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:04 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home Countryside

11,325 home-quarantined in Khulna Division

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 27: Under strict supervision of the authorities concerned, a total of 11,325 expatriates were in home quarantine in the division till Thursday morning to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.
Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 1,402 expatriates have been quarantined at homes during the last 24 hours in all 10 districts of the division.
"A total of 11,325 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the
division and of them, 445 were released after staying in home quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus," she also said.
Dr Ferdousi Akhter put special emphasis on creating community level awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all expatriates for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Meherpur mango growers eye bumper yield
Spinning mill burnt at Sreepur
Barishal Press Club closed
Masks made voluntarily in Bagerhat
Teachers set up isolated unit at Lalmohan
Six nabbed with drugs in four districts
19 of 1,335 returnees identified at Nabinagar
77 held on different charges in four dists


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft