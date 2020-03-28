11,325 home-quarantined in Khulna Division





Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 1,402 expatriates have been quarantined at homes during the last 24 hours in all 10 districts of the division.

"A total of 11,325 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the

division and of them, 445 were released after staying in home quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus," she also said.

Dr Ferdousi Akhter put special emphasis on creating community level awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all expatriates for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in the division.









































KHULNA, Mar 27: Under strict supervision of the authorities concerned, a total of 11,325 expatriates were in home quarantine in the division till Thursday morning to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 1,402 expatriates have been quarantined at homes during the last 24 hours in all 10 districts of the division."A total of 11,325 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in thedivision and of them, 445 were released after staying in home quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus," she also said.Dr Ferdousi Akhter put special emphasis on creating community level awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all expatriates for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in the division.