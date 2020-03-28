Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:03 AM
Home Countryside

300 employees get PPE, sanitizer, glove, masks at Sundarganj

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 27: Some 300 employees of Sundarganj Upazila nirbahi office and health department including the police members of Sundarganj Police Station got personal protective equipment (PPE), gloves, sanitizers and masks from Barrister Shameem Haider Patwari, MP, on Wednesday.
The materials were distributed at the personal initiative of the lawmaker with a view to inspiring the government employees so that they can perform their duties in checking the spread of deadly coronavirus in the upazila.
The leaders of upazila Jatiya Party and its front organisations formally handed over the materials to the officials concerned of the department on behalf of Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary, MP, in the afternoon.
Each of the employees received a PPE, a set of hand glove, a hand sanitizer and a mask free of cost.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary said a plan had been taken to distribute 1,000 pieces of PPE, 500 hand gloves, 500 sanitizers and 500 masks to the government staff including the media men of the upazila very shortly to fight against coronavirus.
Earlier, 10,000 pieces of soaps purchased at his personal fund were also disbursed to the mass people of the upazila side by side with distributing awareness building leaflets to prevent coronavirus outbreak, the MP concluded.
The people from all walks of life of the upazila highly lauded the initiative of the lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haider Patwary to combat Covid-19.


