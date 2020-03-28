Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and nine injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bhola, Pabna and Bagerhat, in two days.
BHOLA: A youth was killed and nine others were injured in a road accident in Baidderpool area under Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Md Shamim, 25, was the son of Md Palash of Chardhosh area in the upazila.
Locals said a Bhola-bound auto-rickshaw from Lalmohan Upazila collided head-on with a microbus in the said area, leaving 10 injured.
Of them, Shamim was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.
Out of the injured, three were referred to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
PABNA: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Muladoli area under Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Sohrab Molla, 65, was the son of late Ahmed Ali of Baraigram Upazila in Natore District.
Police sources said driver of a Kushtia-bound potato-laden truck lost its control in the said area and dashed the man, leaving him dead on the spot.
Police recovered the body and handed it over to family members as there was no complain from them.
BAGERHAT: A speech impaired boy was crushed under a trolley of a Chinese contractor at Chalitabunia Village under Southkhali Union in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Nazrul Islam, 16, was the son of Hamid Khan of Dakkhin Chalitabunia Village in the upazila.
Southkhali Union Parishad Chairman Md Mozammel Hossen said the deceased was standing on a guide dam being built by the Chinese company. At that time, the trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sharankhola Police Station SK Abdullah Al Sayeed said the trolley driver fled the scene soon after the accident.
They will take legal action after getting complaint, the OC also said.


