Two found dead in Barishal





Police recovered the body of a mentally challenged man from Airport Police Station (PS) area of the city on Thursday noon.

Deceased A. Salam, 55, was a resident of Diapara area under Ward No. 28 of the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Zahid Bin Alam said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police suspected the man might have been in a road accident.

On the other hand, police recovered a youth's floating body from the Sandha River near Asowar Village under Gautia Union in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Milton, 22, son of late Harun Hawlader of Chaltiabari Village under Chakher Union in Banaripara Upazila of the district went missing since Friday last.

Wazirpur PS OC Ziaul Ahsan said locals saw the body in the river on Tuesday and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





























BARISHAL, Mar 27: Police recovered two bodies from the district in three days.Police recovered the body of a mentally challenged man from Airport Police Station (PS) area of the city on Thursday noon.Deceased A. Salam, 55, was a resident of Diapara area under Ward No. 28 of the city.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Zahid Bin Alam said locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police suspected the man might have been in a road accident.On the other hand, police recovered a youth's floating body from the Sandha River near Asowar Village under Gautia Union in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Deceased Milton, 22, son of late Harun Hawlader of Chaltiabari Village under Chakher Union in Banaripara Upazila of the district went missing since Friday last.Wazirpur PS OC Ziaul Ahsan said locals saw the body in the river on Tuesday and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.