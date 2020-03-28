EU to support Bangladesh to fight COVID-19

The European Union has said it stands ready to support Bangladesh as it deals with the challenges of the coronavirus outbreak and welcomed BNP chief Khaleda Zia's release.

The EU, including through its Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, "had consistently called for the release" of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, said the EU spokesperson in a statement on Friday.

"With her health having severely deteriorated during her two years of imprisonment, we hope that Begum Khaleda Zia will now receive the necessary medical treatment," the statement reads.

The European Union reiterated its strong support to democracy, the rule of law, the promotion of human rights and the independence of judiciary in Bangladesh. -UNB

