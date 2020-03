FARIDPUR, Mar 27: A total of 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was handed over to the doctors of Faridpur to protect health workers from infection of COVID-19 while performing their professional duties.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, MP, handed over the PPE to the doctors of Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) and Faridpur Diabetict Association Medical college. -BSS