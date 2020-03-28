Adv Sanaullah Mia dead

BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary and Khaleda Zia's lawyer Advocate Sanaullah Mia died of pneumonia in the city's Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on Friday night.

BNP Chairperson's Press Wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed it around 9:oopm.

Sanaullah Mia had been suffering from kidney problems for a long time. He also suffered a stroke on January 7 last year. He was taken abroad for treatment. He returned home after a long treatment there.









