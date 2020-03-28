Glory of independence captured alive virtually





Besides, the specialized mobile apps and web contents on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman help youths to learn about the greatest Bengali and the political struggle of the Liberation War leader.

Bangladeshi software developer Multimedia Content and Communication (MCC) has developed the application in association with the ICT Division of the government. The app contains audio and video content, as well as songs and quizzes on the Father of the Nation.

"Online-contents about Bangabandhu and the country's liberation movement are not sufficient. The initiative taken by the ICT Division is very encouraging and the MCC is very proud to be a part of this," MCC Chief Executive Officer, Ashraf Abir told the Daily Observer.

Abir also said the app has been downloaded at least 50,000 times since it was launched two years ago, and nearly 1,500 people commented on the app's Google Play page.

Some 113 rare pictures of the liberation movement leader are in the Photo Gallery of the application as well as there are integrated the coloured version of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech in the app content in the latest update, according to the developer.

The book 'Unfinished Biography' is available in Portable Document Format (PDF) in the Biography section. The interview navigation will have six exclusive interviews of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Letters menu will contain letters written by the Father of the Nation. The addresses of Dhanmondi and Tungipara Museums are tagged to the application with Google map. The mobile game Heroes of 71 is the 'first' Android game on the Liberation War of the country.

A BUET-based freelance game development unit PortBliss developed the game 'Heroes of '71: Retaliation' which included woman guerrilla character recently. The developer has the plan to take this game forward.

Heroes of 71 had been downloaded over 1 million since it was released. It ranked top in the Google Play Store Bangladesh Zone with a 4.8 rating out of 5.

A group of 15 former and current students of BUET and Dhaka University, including Shafayat Latif, Masha Mustakim, Apratim Chakrabarty, Arifur Rahman, Rakibul Alam, and Abid Jahangir Razin developed the game aiming to educate the new generation on the Liberation War.

The developer said that the main objective of building this game is to promote the spirit of the Liberation War among the new generation. They will think anew about the Liberation War of our country through playing and learning, he added. They informed that the first phase of the game started with Pakistani occupation forces brutal killings, torture, rape and Bangabandhu's speech.

Marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the government has developed a web portal titled 'Mujib100' (mujib100.gov.bd) to highlight the life, work and ideals of the Father of the Nation.

The service developer Mighty Byte's Executive Director Nausher Rahman said the visitors to the website can take an interactive journey through the glorious life of Bangabandhu.















