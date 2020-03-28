Home Minister urges people to stay home





He made the call while talking to reporters after attending a disinfectant spray programme in Dhanmondi area of the city organised by Shishu Protiva Bikash Kendro,

"Wherever you're right now, work against coronavirus from there. Stay home, maintain cleanliness and social distance," the minister said, adding that if you have to go out for emergency reasons wear masks and hand gloves.

Thanking all private organisations, NGOs for their cleanliness initiatives, Asaduzza man said, "We're keeping eyes on the current situation from a cell at the Home Ministry."

"If we remain alert and follow the government's instructions to prevent the spread of the virus, Bangladesh's situation will not be like that of the European countries," he added. The minister said law enforcers are vigilant so that no theft or robbery can take place.

Bangladesh on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48.

However, no patient died in the last 24 hours, said Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from coronavrius. Besides, 11 other Covid-19 patients have already made recovery.

The global death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,087 as of Friday.









Meanwhile, Bangladesh has declared a 10-day general holiday from March 26 and people started maintaining social distance and staying home like other countries across the world in an effort to starve the virus of the hosts it needs to replicate itself.





