DMP distributes food to low income people in Dhaka city





ADC Abdullah Hel Kafi ADC of Ramna zone said Some 110 families with low income were provided food and other daily essentials at Hazaribagh and Russell Square on Thursday night. Each of those packages contained three kg of rice, half kg of lentils, one kg potato, one kg onion, half litre of oil and a soap.

"With everything closed down, the low income people have hardly any income. So this is just a little effort," ADC Kafi said. "We bought these products with funds from an assistant police commissioner, several sub-inspectors and my own salary."

The police officer called for the wealthy to help the people of low-income group.

Worldwide, more than 500,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19, and over 22,000 have died. In Bangladesh, 48 people have been infected and five have died.

The government has declared Mar 26-Apr 4 as general holidays, asking citizens to stay indoors and prioritise social distancing amid the crisis. This has pushed daily-wage earners into near-starvation.















