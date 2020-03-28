Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:02 AM
Quader urges rich people  to stand by the poor

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday urged the rich and wealthy people to stand by the poor and the destitute during coronavirus crisis.
 He made the call while speaking at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office at Dhanmondi in the capital.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already introduced incentive packages to minimise the sufferings of the poor people through the local administrations and assured them of continuing her support.
Calling upon the local government representatives and AL leaders and activists to sand by the people in this hard time, he said millions of people are now in "home isolation" across the world in fear of the deadly coronavirus.
The AL general secretary said the coronavirus situation is still under control in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly and monitoring the situation to protect everyone in the country.
Claiming that the government has already taken the best possible preparedness to protect the people from the deadly virus, he said: "Apart from our existing healthcare facilities, we are receiving assistance from our friendly countries. Our neighbouring India and China have already stood by the people of Bangladesh."
Asking the people not to pay heed to any rumour over the coronavirus, Quader requested them to follow the government's instructions published in mass media, including televisions, radios and newspapers, to get accurate information on COVID-19.
 "If necessary, contact the authorities concerned through hotlines and help the administration detect the rumour creators," he said.




Quader directed the local public representatives and the AL leaders and workers to cooperate with the local administrations and army personnel in implementing the government's coronavirus prevention programmes.




