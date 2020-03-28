COVID-19: A global pandemic







The whole world is experiencing a crisis moment in the advent of coronavirus pandemic. The powerful nations have been facing huge challenges to tame the new virus. Italy is the most affected nation aftermath of China. However, death toll in Italy is far greater than the China. As of today, death toll in Italy is the highest. More than 6000 people died in Italy and many people are in the critical condition. Spain is the 2nd country in the Europe whose death toll has also surpassed the China's. More than 3400 people succumbed to death due to onslaught of Coronavirus.



The USA is also facing the big blow as Coronavirus has attacked the country and the number of patients is mounting. More than 50000 people have affected in USA and so far 1000 people died. So far 185 countries people inflicted with the coronavirus. The scientists /researchers of the world are trying to make a vaccine against the deadly disease.











The number of affected people and death toll is rapidly rising. Since the identification of the coronavirus in China, the virus has been getting powerful and spreading every corner of the world. All the countries and institutions of the world should come forward to stop the pandemic.



Mohammad Zonaed Emran

