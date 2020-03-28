

Testing times for the dairy sector



It is a matter of serious concern that people have stopped taking milk in their households because of Coronavirus scare. Owners of sweet shops have downed the shutters apprehending losses. If the sweet shop owners do not procure milk coupled with ordinary consumers, the dairy industry is about to incur more losses. The ultimate impact depends heavily on how long it takes to wipe out the virus threat from the country.



The Bangladesh dairy sector is not the only victim of the deadly virus spread, When looking at the dairy sector particularly, the Coronavirus has bestowed an element of 'unease' around the global dairy market. Currently, the country has 350,000 dairy firms and about 12,000,000 people are directly or indirectly involved in the sector. Local firms meet about 70% of the total demand of milk.



Thousands of people are employed in the dairy farm sector. A bleak future is awaiting them. It will be unimaginably difficult for them and their family members to survive during this crisis period. Butter, Ice-cream, flavoured milk and other products are made from milk. Needless to say that milk and dairy products are the prime sources of nutrition and they provide nourishment of children. Absence of it may cause malnutrition.











The Coronavirus has imperilled the world economy and Bangladesh is no exception. Many sectors of our country may be affected badly due to this malady. A spectre of grim uncertainty looms large. The government should take pragmatic measures to overcome the crisis. The problems of dairy farmers need to be solved with due emphasis. There is no alternative to addressing the setbacks bedevilling the once flourishing sector.



