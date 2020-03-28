CMP boss urges people not to spread rumour over coronavirus

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 27: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman on Friday urged all not to spread rumors over the pandemic coronavirus through Facebook or any other social media.

Talking to journalists in the port city, he warned of taking legal actions against those who would spread rumours regarding the coronavirus.

The CMP commissioner said he has directed the police to file cases under the Digital Security Act against the rumour campaigners.

He further said the process is underway to identify those who have recently spread rumors on Facebook.

Meanwhile, police arrested Dr Iftekhar Adnan, a city Jubo Dal leader, for spreading rumors on Facebook. He was sued under the Digital Security Act.





