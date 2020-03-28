Youth taken to isolation unit





Dr Habibul Karim, superintendent of the 250-bed Sadar Hospital, said some people brought the youth to the hospital with high body temperature, respiratory problem and sore nose.

Later, physicians took him to the isolation unit, he added.

Dr AKM Shuja-ud-Doula Rubel, resident medical officer of the hospital, said the 20-year-old youth is a hawker.

"Hailing from Manikganj, he used to sell mineral water at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the capital. When he fell sick around seven days ago, some people put him on a Chandpur-bound launch," he added.









Currently, 331 people are in quarantine in the district, according to Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah.





