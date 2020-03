CUMILLA, Mar 27: A young man was stabbed to death at Kalakochua in Burichang upazila on Dhaka-Chattogram highway early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Billal Gazi, son of Sabuj Gazi in Narayansar village of the upazila.

Locals spotted the body and informed police in the morning.

Officer-in-charge of Burichang Police Station Mozammel Haque said the body which bore multiple stab marks was sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy. -UNB