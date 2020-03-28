Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
PCR machine reaches RMCH for Covid-19 test

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 27: A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing machine which is used for detecting coronavirus or COVID-19 and other complicated diseases reached the laboratory of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday evening.
Dr Saiful Ferdous, Deputy Director of RMCH said the PRC machine will help to detect COVID-19 and other complex diseases and get report in a day.
Many patents are being admitted to the hospital with corona-like symptoms but due to lack of testing kits they are yet to be tested, he said.
The machine is being installed, he added.
Besides, 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 1000 masks, hand gloves and sufficient hand sanitizers have been arranged at the hospital, he said.
Meanwhile, four more people, including two physicians, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 48.
Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from coronavrius. Besides, 11 other COVID-19 patients have already made recovery.
The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,087 globally as of Friday.
It has so far infected 532,224 people around the world, according to worldometer.


