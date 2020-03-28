Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:01 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home City News

Noakhali building locked down after youth’s death from fever, cough

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

NOAKHALI, Mar 27: Police have put a building under lockdown in Choumuhini Bazar area in Begumganj upazila after the death of a young man, who was suffering from fever and cough, on Thursday night.
Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital, said the 23-year-old man died at the hospital on Thursday night. "He might have died from a cardiac arrest," he added.
The youth, an assistant to a dentist at Choumuhuni Bazar area, had been suffering from fever and cough for the last one week, said Mahbubul Alam, Begumganj upazila nirbahi officer.
Dr Mominur Rahman, Noakhali civil surgeon, said they have sent the blood sample of the deceased to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in the capital for test to ensure whether he died from coronavirus.
After the youth's death, the local administration declared Azizia Plaza as the quarantine centre, he said, adding that the youth used to live on the third floor of the building.
The movement of people in the area was also restricted, the civil surgeon said. Law enforcers took position in front of the building.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 wreaks havoc on Jashore poultry industry
CMP boss urges people not to spread rumour over coronavirus
Youth taken to isolation unit
Youth stabbed dead
PCR machine reaches RMCH for Covid-19 test
Noakhali building locked down after youth’s death from fever, cough
Country not under lockdown, claims Info Minister
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI on Friday


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft