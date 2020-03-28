Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI on Friday

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked fourth worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning.

Dhaka had an AQI score of 164 at 08:30am. The air was classified as 'unhealthy'.

Thailand's Chiang Mai and Serbia's Belgrade and India's Kolkata occupied the top three spots in the list of cities with worst air quality with AQI scores of 192, 182 and 166 respectively.

When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, every city dweller, particularly members of sensitive groups, may begin to experience adverse health effects. -UNB























