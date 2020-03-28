Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:01 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home City News

Steps taken to prevent coronavirus transmission among jail inmates

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Jail authorities have taken a number of measures, including placing new inmates under a mandatory 14-day quarantine, in all jails across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus among prisoners.

The measures taken following the outbreak of deadly coronavirus worldwide have been in enforcement in every jail from the 1st week of the current month, said Additional Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Col Abrar Hossain.
Around 89,000 prisoners are there in 68 jails throughout the country against the total capacity of 40,100.

Talking to this correspondent, Abrar said special measures were taken in all the jails from the last week of February following directives of the Inspector General of Prisons. Especially, those suffering from cold, fever and cough have kept separate at hospitals, he said.
Besides, restrictions were imposed on all kinds of gathering of prisoners inside the jails with effect from March 20, the additional inspector general of prisons said.

Mentioning that a prisoner was allowed to meet 3-4 people together in the past, he said now they are allowing only two people. "Both visitors and prisoners have to wear masks and clean their hands with soap and hand sanitiser before meeting each other."
Adequate hand wash, soaps and masks have already been distributed among the prisoners, he said.

Every prisoner is allowed to enter the jail after going through tests at the jail gate, Abrar said. "New prisoners are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine inside the jail."
Contacted, Jailer of Dhaka Central Jail Mahbub Islam said as part of preventive measures taken following the instructions of the prisons headquarters, they are discouraging prisoners to meet visitors unless there is an emergency situation. For it, the number of visitors has been reduced by 80 percent currently, he said.

Besides, they are separating prisoners, who are suffering from cold, fever and cough from other inmates, he said. "They (sick prisoners) are first treated at the jail hospital and after proper examination they're allowed to return to prison cells."

Akbar Ali, who was released on bail after a 15-day stay from the Dhaka Central Jail recently, said he was kept separately in the jail for several days as he was suffering from fever. "During the time, I was not allowed to mix with other inmates fearing coronavirus contamination."
All in the prison wear masks and new prisoners are kept in separate cells for quarantine, he said, adding that the body temperature is also measured at the jail gate before the entry.
Jail Super of Gazipur district jail Nesar Alam said they have set up a new ward inside the prison to keep new prisoners in quarantine. "We're keeping new prisoners in quarantine for 14 days at the ward."

Replying to a query, he said they do not allow more than two visitors to meet a prisoner which led to a decline in their number. Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from Covid-19.
Besides, there are currently 28 patients under treatment while 11 others have already made recovery.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,087 globally as of Friday. It has so far infected 532,224 people around the world, according to worldometer. Of them, 383,811 are currently being treated with 19,357 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 148,413 cases had outcomes and of them, 124,326 (84 percent) recovered and 16 percent died. COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 wreaks havoc on Jashore poultry industry
CMP boss urges people not to spread rumour over coronavirus
Youth taken to isolation unit
Youth stabbed dead
PCR machine reaches RMCH for Covid-19 test
Noakhali building locked down after youth’s death from fever, cough
Country not under lockdown, claims Info Minister
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI on Friday


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft