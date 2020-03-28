Malaysia for $58b package

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 27: Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit ($58.28 billion) on Friday, its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this week to over 2,000, the highest in Southeast Asia, with 23 deaths. The government has extended curbs on travel and movement until April 14 in an attempt to contain its spread.

The new package includes a 25 billion ringgit direct fiscal injection by the government aimed at helping families and business owners weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak. -REUTERS