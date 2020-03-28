Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:01 AM
Trump to put troops at border

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

WASHINGTON, Mar 27: The Trump administration dropped its consideration of plans to send US military forces to the Canadian border to help with efforts to combat the new coronavirus, a US official said Thursday, disclosing that decision after Canadian officials had strenuously objected to the idea.
Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland had made clear the Liberal government had no time for a plan to send hundreds of troops to the border to boost security.
"Canada is strongly opposed to this U.S. proposal and we have made that opposition very, very clear ... this is an entirely unnecessary step which we would view as damaging to our relationship," Freeland told a news conference.     -REUTERS


