Flying aid to virus-hit Italy, Moscow flexes soft power





Russia's military planeloads of aid to Italy to combat the spread of coronavirus have exposed the European Union's failure to provide swift help to a member in crisis and handed President Vladimir Putin a publicity coup at home and abroad.

Russia has flown at least 15 flights to Italy using military transport planes with truck-based disinfection units. Eight medical brigades and another 100 personnel include some of its most advanced nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops.

The experts sent to Italy have worked on international epidemics including African Swine Fever and in developing an Ebola vaccine, the ministry said. They are to work in cities including northern Bergamo near Milan, the hardest hit by the virus.

China and Cuba have also sent experts to Italy. The Russian aid comes at a crucial time for Italy, which has warm ties with Moscow and has supported lifting sanctions against it. Meanwhile European Union countries have been slow to help their fellow member.

The Russian aid comes as the EU is also divided on a potential rescue plan for the region's economy. Germany has warned against unreasonable expectations while Italy, France and Spain have urged a massive response. Despite its complex geopolitical relations with the West, Moscow is acting in accordance with a tradition of international solidarity that dates back to the Soviet era.

Russian gas imports help fuel Italy's power plants and Rome has long called for a relaxation of EU sanctions imposed on Moscow over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The penalties have been repeatedly renewed while Moscow backed separatists elsewhere in Ukraine. -AFP















