Coronavirus: Latest developments



Children and women wearing face masks are seen in Xianning, after the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, March 27. Photo : Reuters

Foreigners are banned from entering China, while non-nationals with valid visas and resident permits will be blocked from coming to the country, in a bid to halt a second wave of infections. Other measures include reducing the number of international flights and limiting the capacity on board to 75 percent.

In recent weeks, China's tally of cases has dwindled dramatically, with only a handful of domestic patients each day -- but there has been a surge of infected people arriving from new hotspots overseas.

Singaporeans may face jail for standing too close

Singaporeans could be jailed for up to six months if they intentionally stand close to someone else, under tough new rules to halt the spread of the virus. The city-state has introduced a series of new measures, including closing bars and cinemas as well as banning large events.

Emergency flights for people stranded in South Asia

Foreign governments stepped up operations to evacuate tens of thousands of tourists stranded by the coronavirus pandemic in remote locations across South Asia, from the Everest base camp to beach hotels in Sri Lanka. More than 10,000 people are stranded in Nepal, almost 17,000 tourists are stuck in Sri Lanka, while tens of thousands of travellers and expatriates are in India, according to authorities.

Indonesia response 'in tatters'

Indonesia's coronavirus crisis is far worse than being officially reported and the government's response is "in tatters", the country's doctors association warned as the death toll climbed to 87. The world's fourth-most populous country only reported its first confirmed infection this month but by Friday, that had ballooned to over 1,000.

Nearly 17,000 dead in Europe

At least 24,663 deaths have been recorded, nearly 17,000 of which are in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT Friday based on official sources. More than 539,360 cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories of which at least 292,200 are in Europe, the worst affected continent. The true numbers are likely much higher, however. The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 8,165, Spain (4,858), mainland China (3,292) , Iran (2,378) and France (1,696).

France warns of surge

French PM Edouard Philippe raised the alarm over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned things will be "difficult" in the coming days, putting the entire healthcare system under enormous pressure. After 365 people died in a single day, France has used a high-speed train and the military sent a plane to evacuate patients. -AFP















