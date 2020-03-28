Trump signs act for Taiwan, China threatens to strike back





China claims democratic and separately ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and regularly describes Taiwan as the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

While the United States, like most countries, has no official relations with Taiwan, the Trump administration has ramped up backing for the island, with arms sales and laws to help Taiwan deal with pressure from China.

The Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act, signed by Trump into law on Thursday with strong bipartisan support, requires the U.S. State Department to report to Congress on steps taken to strengthen Taiwan's diplomatic relations.

It also requires the United States to "alter" engagement with nations that undermine Taiwan's security or prosperity.

Taiwan complains that China is poaching the dwindling number of countries that maintain formal ties with Taipei and has prevented it from participating in bodies like the World Health Organization.

China says Taiwan is merely one of its provinces, with no right to the trappings of a state.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted a picture on her Twitter page of Taiwan's flag fluttering next to the U.S. one under the words "Friends in freedom, partners in prosperity", to welcome Trump's signing of the law.









It was "a testament to Taiwan-U.S. friendship & mutual support as we work together to address global threats to human health & our shared democratic values", she wrote in English.

China has stepped up its military drills around Taiwan in recent weeks despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. -REUTERS



