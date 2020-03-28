Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:00 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home Sports

English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, MARCH 27: English cricket chiefs are considering installing coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds in order to restart the game behind closed doors.
Last week the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that no professional cricket would be played before May 28 at the earliest.
But the ECB is stepping up its planning for a potential resumption of international action with no spectators.
England's Test series with West Indies is due to start at the Oval on 4 June. Australia and Pakistan are also due to tour during the English summer.
The ECB's director of special projects Steve Elworthy told the Guardian that such an approach would essentially mean creating a "safe and sterile environment" at grounds.




"We're mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors," he said.
Referring to the British government's initial advice prior to the current lockdown, he added: "The advice around mass gatherings was 500 people or fewer.
"That was guided by the potential impact on critical services like paramedics and doctors.
"You would likely have to work within that number (which would be made up of essential matchday staff). Then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints
Australia football body slashes staff as virus shutdown bites
Experienced Pandit's new ideas to benefit MP team, says captain Naman Ojha
Man Utd to offer refunds, season ticket delay to fans
Nadal, Gasol launch fundraiser to pay back debt to Covid hit Spain
Aussie coach Langer sees 'silver lining' to virus shutdown
BFF offering midday meals to underprivileged people
Electoral process postponed for uncertain time


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft