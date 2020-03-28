

Experienced Pandit's new ideas to benefit MP team, says captain Naman Ojha

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Indore, he said, "Chandrakant Pandit is a good and experienced coach and his new ideas and new ways of thinking and coaching methods will certainly benefit the game".

"Till yesterday, I was not aware about this development. The MPCA did not consult me. Neither there was a talk of change at the end of the last season, so it is a news to me", the 36-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Oza, who has played four international matches (one Test, one ODI and two T20Is) for the senior team, said.

Incidentally, Oza was unfit during the later part of the last season and didn't play the last two matches.

The MP has produced so many great cricketers. Pandit cannot be said as an out of state coach.

"Whoever is the coach-either a local or a foreigner- the team has to perform well. India's national team also had foreign coaches but it is important as far as our team is performing well. Virat Kohli's team is doing well under India coach (Ravi Shastri) and Kohli himself has won matches single handedly (and therefore coach does not come under microscope)".

"Yes, out team has not been doing well in recent months. All players should be held responsible for it. They (all players) should play sincerely and perform to the roles assigned to them", Ozha further added.

The fate of Abbas Ali is not known. The team in the last season was head coached by Abbas Ali, the grandson of late Mushtaq Ali.

"Abbas Ali is a very good fielding coach. He was a fielding coach before", Ojha signed off.

















