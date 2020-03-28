Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 9:59 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home Sports

Aussie coach Langer sees 'silver lining' to virus shutdown

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Justin Langer

Justin Langer

SYDNEY, MARCH 27: Australia coach Justin Langer is encouraging his players to see a "silver lining" from the coronavirus shutdown of sport and enjoy the "nirvana" of unexpected time at home with family.
All cricket in Australia has been cancelled, with the team's three-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand this month a casualty after just one game.
The domestic Sheffield Shield was also called off and there are serious doubts as to whether next month's postponed Indian Premier League, where Australia's top stars ordinarily play, will go ahead.
Australia's proposed Test tour to Bangladesh in June and a subsequent one-day campaign in England are also at risk.
Langer admitted some of his players were exhausted after featuring in all three formats almost continuously since last year's World Cup, and said their time off should be savoured.
"From a personal point of view, I'm trying to encourage our players to find some silver lining out of it," he told reporters from his home in Perth late Thursday.
"What I mean by that is we're at the back end of our season, and if we can use it as effectively as possible to give ourselves a physical and mental break, it's very important.
"This is like nirvana in that we're home with our families, we sleep in our own beds, we eat home-cooked dinners and we can still work in one degree or another from home," he added, with players more used to living of out a suitcase.
"It gives them a really good opportunity to recharge and we're looking at scenarios to make sure we'll be ready for whatever comes up."
Despite the enforced layoff, Langer said he was in touch with his players and expected them to maintain training regimes as best they can.
"Guys have to take responsibility for staying healthy, staying fit, and working out how they will get the balance right between using the time for that and being healthy (mentally) with it," he said.
"We know we can't sit on our hands, we don't know how long this will last for."




Australia has recorded nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, with states closing borders and people encouraged to stay at home to prevent its spread.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints
Australia football body slashes staff as virus shutdown bites
Experienced Pandit's new ideas to benefit MP team, says captain Naman Ojha
Man Utd to offer refunds, season ticket delay to fans
Nadal, Gasol launch fundraiser to pay back debt to Covid hit Spain
Aussie coach Langer sees 'silver lining' to virus shutdown
BFF offering midday meals to underprivileged people
Electoral process postponed for uncertain time


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft