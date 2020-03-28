BFF offering midday meals to underprivileged people





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is offering midday meals to the underprivileged part of the society whom are suffering most due to poor economically condition in the ongoing situation arises of the recent Pandemic.BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin says the meals will be offered each day at noon starting from Friday until the situation gets normal.Since the people and the country is going through a systematic isolation, titling 'Stay Home', people are going out less and thus the usual activities, especially economic based, are greatly hampered along with the little earning of these poor people.Though the sporting events have come to a halt and there is nothing much to do, the local football authority thought that they could at least stand besides the working classes who are failing to make leaving in the situation.