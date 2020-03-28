Electoral process postponed for uncertain time





The Executive Committee Election 2020 of BFF which was prescheduled for 20 April is to wait as a systematic isolation is going on in the country as an emergency protocol to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.

The current committee will finish its tenure on 31 April. The local football authority was trying to hold the election before that.

Few days back, Federation International of Football Association (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) inform BFF that, due to COVID-19, it may not be possible for them to send observers on the occasion. That time Mr Shohag said that the two football governing bodies verbally instructed the Federation to be in touch with through video conferencing.

















Due to the situation arises after the outbreak of Pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at home and in abroad, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decides to postpone the electoral process of the federation's Executive Committee for an uncertain time. Its General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag confirms it recently.The Executive Committee Election 2020 of BFF which was prescheduled for 20 April is to wait as a systematic isolation is going on in the country as an emergency protocol to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.The current committee will finish its tenure on 31 April. The local football authority was trying to hold the election before that.Few days back, Federation International of Football Association (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) inform BFF that, due to COVID-19, it may not be possible for them to send observers on the occasion. That time Mr Shohag said that the two football governing bodies verbally instructed the Federation to be in touch with through video conferencing.