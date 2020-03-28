

She

I flinched up hearing this mellow tone of a girl's voice that sounded like a song sung by a heavenly angel. I looked around and saw her. She was standing beside me keeping such smile that almost drove me crazy. The first thing that attracted my eyesight mostly was the only mole on her mellifluous cheek as though it were a macula on the effulgent moon. I kept looking on her lovely face and lost myself into her. I became, at that moment, an aesthete of her. Her wandering eyes took away my heart. She had such a beauty as can rob anyone's heart. Her hair was touching her moon-loved face being overblown by the wind.

"Won't you you let me sit beside you?"

I came back to tangible world hearing her voice again.

"Yeah, sure." I was bewildered and didn't make out what to do.

I didn't know how to meet a girl as I didn't have any past experience. I opened my bag and brought out the gift I took for her. Everything was informal, because formality is something disgusting that always vicissitudes my easiness and natural expression. Looking at her murderess eyes, being totally flabbergasted again at her elegant beauty that seemed to me to be escalating in every glance, I fell into oblivion to recite her some dactyls of love I had written for her. That I was embarrassed and vacillated, as I was silent holding the gift in my right hand, was realized by her. She took the gift from my hand drawing the heavenly smile on her moony inscrutable countenance.

"How is it going?" She asked me promptly.

"As usual," I replied at my own sweet will without thinking anything.

"Aren't you happy to meet me?" She asked again spreading bright smile on her face.

I became voiceless and got nothing to say.

I checked my hand-watch. It was late morning and was getting a move on the way to mid-day. We were seated by the side of a dead river containing muddy and dusty water. There was a mahogany tree above our head providing shadow protecting us from the sun-flame. A gray leaf from one of the branches of Mahogany tree above us hung over her left thigh touching her lucent face by the way. I was enjoying her nobleness silently. The situation was such as had she not asked me anything I might have said nothing on my own motion. Probably, she had understood that and for this reason she kept asking and asking.

"So, how is your study going on?" She wanted to know something I never talked about with anyone.

"As usual," I replied in the same way as I did earlier.

She burst out laughing and said, "Define as usual."

I fell in danger after hearing such question from her. I thought a little and looked at her, she was still laughing. That I was between the devil and deep sea was perceived by her at the very moment of asking. I had to say something. Otherwise, the meeting might have ended there since I had nothing to say. Moreover, she might not have asked anything more had I said 'I don't know'. So I decided to define what 'as usual' is.

I replied taking a long breathe, "It's the limit you can't cross, it's the maximum range you can't exceed, it's the habit you can't give up." I took a break and ended by saying, "Everyone is happy with what is as usual to him or her."

Probably she was impressed by my answer as she kept her eyes on me as if she plunged into my utterance. Then she said, "Wow! What an answer you just gave. I'm really pleased at your answer." Thereafter she started clapping making people look at us with curious eyes. I thought she was joking and so I remained silent.

I offered her to have some coffee. She didn't refuse on the condition that I had to receive something from her. I felt no hesitation to say okay.

While we were drinking coffee, I was taking look at her mode of having coffee. She was drinking the coffee sipping silently on the cup. I can't describe how much beautiful it looked like. I decided not to waste my time and to propose her at that moment. But I waited until she finished her coffee. I became on the point of proposing as soon as she finished her coffee. I said, "I want to tell you something."

She nodded her head and said, "I know what you want to say." Then she brought a card out of her bag and laid bare before me. I took it hesitatingly and saw that it was an invitation card of a marriage ceremony. I didn't notice whose marriage was it because I had doubtlessly taken for granted that it was her marriage's invitation card. I was almost became emaciated observing the card. Then I looked at her and she smirked saying, "You are cordially invited." Then she checked her hand-watch and dragging the chain of the bag said, "I have to go."

I had nothing to say. She went away keeping me sitting there silently and looking at her sheering off. She even didn't say goodbye. I was seated there until the evening holding the card she gave. I thought I had been rejected by the world. My space shrank to me. I came back home with nothing but the card. I was mentally racked and fell asleep. I couldn't even imagine that she would show up in my dream. I thought she had come to tell me goodbye. But she came and asked, "Why are you so upset?"

I couldn't but said, "I fell in your love."

She chuckled and asked again with astonished eyes, "Is there anybody who becomes upset after falling in love?"

I replied with dreary face, "But you are sinking away before giving me any chance, aren't you?"

She asked with such a face as if she couldn't understand anything, "How?"

I smirked and said, "You're going to get married and you have invited me."

She again asked me with inquisitive eyes, "Have you even checked the invitation card?"

I didn't have any answer because I didn't check it. I wanted to ask something but a tune made me wake up. I found a message in my phone that says, "I will wait for you. You must come in my elder sister's marriage ceremony."

As if I regained my life. I took the invitation card swiftly after rummaging here and there that I had thrown somewhere in the bed. I had no intention to open it and see the details. But something peddled me to do so. I opened up the card and saw that the marriage ceremony would be held on next Friday and the bride and groom were Fatima Begum and Mokbul Hossain respectively.









I was rapt. I can't describe the moment. The name on the card was not her. Her name is something else I won't say. Right now her name is only she. I'm right now only recalling her name and waiting for the moment not for attending the marriage ceremony but for getting her sight again.



The writer is a 3rd Year Student at department of Law, University of Dhaka

