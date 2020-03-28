

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

They had been peer to the Qouresh in practicing barbarity and cruelties. They expelled Muhammad (sm) by throwing stone at him. Despite being attacked and bled, Prophet (sm) prayed to the Almighty for forgiving the Taif inhabitants. They were ignorant, cruel and barber. And Muhammad (sm) was the last great soul sent by Allah. It has been mentioned in the holy Quran that after Muhammad there would be no prophet. He is the last person to play the role of savior for mankind. Can such a great soul curse other? Muhammad (sm) did not curse any nation or community.

He used to pray to the Almighty for all nations and communities. He used to say, "Hey Allah, give them proper sense so that they can see the light of blessings.'' People of Taif hurt such a good soul. Saddened at their attack, Muhammad (sm) came to Mecca. This time an influential leader of the Qouresh named Motyem announced his help for the security for Prophet sm and his family members. He declared not to to tolerate any wrong done to the Prophet. Motyem was not a Muslim but had been an honest man. Although he had not accepted Islam, he used to respect prophet sm for his good traits. For this, being guided by humanitarian point of view, he came to provide security for the prophet. Thus Allah saved his prophet.

After a few days a spiritual incident occurred to Muhammad (sm). This happening is called 'Miraj'. One night prophet (sm) was sleeping at the home of Ummey Haney, one of his relatives. The house was adjacent to the yard of the holy Qaba house. At midnight someone called the name of prophet sm. After opening his eyes, he came to see Jibrael standing beside his bed. A vehicle from heaven was there at a little distance. Although it seemed to be a horse but its face was human like. Jibrael introduced it to Muhammad (sm) as 'Buraq'.

In Arabic it means electricity. It has two lightning wings. As per directed by Jibrael, Muhammad (sm) got on the vehicle. No sooner had he sat on the electricity run speedy vehicle, in a blink of eye he reached Masjidul Al Aqsa in Jerusalem. This mosque was built by Hazrat Solaiman. He had been a prophet of Allah. After getting down here at Al Aqsa, prophet sm said two raqat salats. After saying prayer prophet (sm) was carried away by the Buraq along with Jibrael in the sky. On the way Muhammad sm met Hazrat Adam and had a talk with him. He also met Hazrat Musa, Isa, Yousuf, Harun and other prophets. Seeking blessings from all there prophet reached 'Sidrtul Muntaha', the entrance of Allah. There is a spiritual palm tree there. 'Sidra' means palm. After reaching there Jibrael said, "Hey prophet of Allah, this is my boundary. I am not permitted to go beyond this. You are a Rasul of Allah. You can go beyond this to meet Allah. You are called there now.''

